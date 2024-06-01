Energy Sector Poised to Drive Sustainable Growth in Cote d’Ivoire, Affirms Prime Minister

Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Beugre Mambe said on Thursday that the oil and gas sector will constitute a major lever for sustainable growth in Cote d’Ivoire.

“Today we can affirm that the conditions are met to allow the state and the Ivorians to take full advantage of the benefits of oil and gas activities on our territory,” said Mambe at the launch ceremony of a local content digital platform of the oil and gas sector.

Local content requirements are policies imposed by governments that require firms to use domestically manufactured goods or supplied services to operate in an economy.

“The oil and gas sector will constitute the second lever of sustained and sustainable growth in Cote d’Ivoire which launched the project of developing local content in oil and gas activities in 2019,” he said.

The prime minister called on multinational oil and gas companies to commit resolutely to local content.

Several oil and gas deposits such as the Baleine and Calao deposits have recently been discovered in Cote d’Ivoire.