Energy Think Tank Urges Mahama Government to Act Quickly to Prevent Power Crisis

Energy & Associates, a think tank, has called on the Mahama-led government to take immediate and decisive action to address a looming power crisis in Ghana.

The group urged the government to secure emergency supplies of light crude oil, implement strategic measures to ensure a steady fuel supply for the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo), and devise a comprehensive plan to prevent future energy shortages.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 9, Energy & Associates criticized the previous government for failing to secure sufficient crude oil to power thermal plants, labeling the situation a “blatant act of recklessness.” The think tank pointed to longstanding structural vulnerabilities in the energy sector, including accumulating debt, insufficient gas supply contracts, and poor maintenance of infrastructure, which were not adequately addressed by the outgoing administration.

Energy & Associates expressed its willingness to collaborate with the new government and industry stakeholders to restore stability in the sector, stressing the importance of a reliable power supply for the country’s economic growth and citizens’ well-being. The statement also warned that failure to act could lead to economic disruptions, household hardships, and a further erosion of public trust in the energy sector.