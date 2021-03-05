Madam Eunice Osei-Owusu, a Nurse at the Kwesimintsim Government Hospital in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality (EKMA), has called on the City Authorities to enforce by-laws on noise making.

She also called for a new digital Sound Level Metres (SLMs) to be provided at the Public Health Department of the Assembly to assess noise levels in the Metropolis.

Madam Osei-Owusu said noise pollution was a serious concern, especially in residential areas and the Central Business District (CBD)of the Metropolis, hence the need to equip Environmental Health Officers with the necessary tools to enforce the permissible ambient noise in the Metropolis.

Madam Osei-Owusu who doubles as a Member of the Western Regional Ears, Nose and Throat (ENT) Nurses Group in an interview with the Ghana News Agency to commemorate this year’s World Hearing Day said “The bye-law provides that no person shall play recorded music in public, and that no proprietor of night club, restaurant, drinking bar or other places of refreshment, shall play any music so loudly as to cause disturbance or nuisance to residents in an area”.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also pegged permissible ambient noise levels in residential areas at 55 decibels (dB) during the day and 48 dB at night, for educational and health facilities it’s 55 dB during the day and 50 dB at night, while the noise level for areas with commercial or light industrial activities has been 60 dB and 55 dB during the day and night respectively.

Madam Osei-Owusu appealed to the government to make available test kits for ear testing for Nurses to test especially on expectant mothers.

Government should also invest in cost effective interventions that would benefit people with hearing loss and integrate person-centred ear and hearing care within national health plans for universal health coverage.

Madam Efua Adutwumwaa Oppong, a Member of the Group at the Takoradi Hospital said good hearing and communication were important at all stages of life, and hearing loss and related ear diseases could be avoided through preventative actions such as protection against loud sounds.

She noted that those with hearing loss could get access to good education, employment, and communication with timely interventions.

Madam Judith Agyeiwaa Donkor, National second Vice-Chairperson of the ENT Nurses Group and Western Regional Secretary of the Group said the Day was observed to raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and aims at promoting public health actions for ear and hearing care.

She stressed that the Day was observed to highlight and spread the message that “timely and effective care could help people with hearing loss to achieve full potential.”

“This occasion is to create awareness on actions that could be taken to protect the auditory nerves and adopt preventive measures”.

She said good ear care practices and immunization and hearing loss could be addressed when identified early and appropriate care sought.

Madam Agyeiwaa therefore urged those at risk of hearing loss to check their hearing regularly, while people having hearing loss (or related ear diseases) should seek care from qualified health care providers.