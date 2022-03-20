Engage Fire Officers During Discharge Of Gas At Filling Station

Mr Joy Ayim Ameyibor, Volta Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has called on gas filling station operators to always ensure the presence of fire officers at their facilities during discharge of the gas.

He said the presence of fire personnel was paramount to forestall any unforeseen circumstances and ensure safety and security of both the facilities and the workers.

Mr Ameyibor, also Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO1), who made the call at an end of year thanksgiving service in Ho, charged operators to comply with the lawful and stipulated time for gas discharge.

He gave the time between 0600 and 1700 hours for the discharge of the gas.

“It was unlawful to discharge gas in the night,” he said, and implored operators who were engaging in such act to desist from it, warning that the Command would deal with persons who failed to adhere to the law.

The Commander disclosed that the Command would soon launch a programme in partnership with assembly members in various electoral areas in the Region to sensitise households on the need to have fire extinguisher and early warning detectors.

He said the programme, was aimed at reducing drastically domestic fires and protecting lives and properties, noting that fire prevention was a shared responsibility and urged the citizens to abide by the fire preventive protocols.

ACFO1 Ameyibor said his outfit was currently undertaking intensive in-service training for the personnel to sharpen their skills in firefighting and to make them ready to respond to incidents with high level of professionalism and effectiveness.

He said the Comment was taking steps to open a sub-station due to the airport standby duties and the rapid development and expansion of the Ho Municipality to enhance safety of lives and properties.

The sub-station would provide cover for the Ho Municipal tender whenever it was at the airport on standby duties, the Commander noted.

Mr Ameyibor said his outfit was poised to reducing fire outbreaks in the Region and had therefore launched an aggressive fire safety campaign dubbed: “walk the safety to the nook and cranny,” and called for support from all citizens to ensure its success.

He said only seven fire tenders out of the 16 tenders were functioning when he took over the Command, however, with a collaborative effort from the personnel they were able to address the situation except that of Ave-Dakpa.

The Commander was grateful to God Almighty for his protection in the previous year, and the Chief Fire Officer for the confidence reposed in him and his predecessor for a good work done.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO), Mr Tony Gomez, who deputised for the Chief Fire Officer, commended staff, and management of the Volta Command for their commitment and dedication to duty.

He said the Headquarters was aware of the Region’s sustained fire campaign, response to incidents of fire outbreaks, and the courageous fight against blazing fires in offices, homes, markets, among others.

The impressive record of ensuring that all broken down vehicles in the Region are commissioned was worth mentioning, he said, and asked the Command to continue and maintain the good work.

Awards were given to deserving personnel.