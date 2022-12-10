Engage stakeholders to enhance health care delivery – Female Medial doctors urged

The Immediate Past National President of the Medical Women Association of Ghana (MWAG), Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, has called on Ghanaian female doctors to constantly engage with their communities to build strong partnerships for effective healthcare delivery in the country.

The partnership, she noted if well harnessed, would go a long way to create health solutions to improve upon health care for all

.

Dr Okoh-Owusu who is also the Western North Regional Director of Health Services, made the call when she addressed the Western and Western North Regions Annual General Meeting of Medical Women Association of Ghana and the celebration of the National Women Physicians Day in Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region.

The day, which was celebrated on the theme, “One Humanity Health Solutions through our partnerships” was to honour Dr Susan Barbara Gyankrom Ofori-Atta, the first female Ghanaian Doctor.

The day was also to mark the first anniversary celebration of the National Women Physicians Day (NWPD) in Ghana and to celebrate all female doctors nationwide.

Dr Okoh-Owusu paid a glowing tribute to Dr Ofori-Atta, for her pioneering role in overturning all obstacles to attain the great achievement as the first woman doctor in Ghana.

She called on senior female doctors to mentor, coach and support junior doctors in their work and admonished young female doctors to periodically follow-up on senior doctors for the needed support and mentorship.

Dr Okoh-Owusu entreated all female doctors to alongside practicing medicine, venture into businesses, leadership and management roles and to also engage in national dialogue on economic development, adding, “the woman of strength knows it is in the journey, where she will become strong.”

The Regional Director of Health Services, pointed out the importance of treating all humans with dignity and respect, whether they were doctors, children, adolescents or adults.

Dr Okoh -Owusu lauded female doctors in the country and said they have over the years distinguished themselves in many fields of practice from child Health, surgery, public health thereby bringing health solutions to the people of Ghana.

The MWAG Regional President for Western& Western North, Dr Charlotte Sam in her welcoming address, indicated that the National Women Physicians’ Day was launched in August 2021 and celebrated for the first time, on 8th December 2021 to honour the first female doctor in the country.

Dr Sam encouraged all female doctors to emulate Dr Susan Ofori who overturned obstacles to become the first doctor during her time. “We can do what we set out to do with determination unity and Hardwork, she added.

The event was also used to honour two retired senior female doctors with Lifetime Achievement Awards. They are Dr Linda Amarkai Vanotoo and Dr Sarah Esi Baffoe, both founding leaders of MWAG Western region.