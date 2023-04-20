Engage the services of electrical wiring professionals – Deputy Trade Minister

The Energy Commission has launched the 10th anniversary celebration of the electrical wiring programme with the call on owners of facilities and properties to engage the services of certified electrical wiring professionals.

According to the Commission, a total of 14,000 electrical wiring professionals have been trained across the country as part of the effort to bring sanity into the electrical wiring space and a gesture to curb the rampant fire outbreaks due to poor electrical works and substandard cables and other related wiring systems.

Speaking at the programme under the theme “Celebrating a decade of regulating the electrical wiring industry in Ghana”, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Herbert Krampah commended the Energy Commission for the tireless effort to bring relief in the country’s electrical wiring systems in the country.

“The exercise have led to the safety of properties as well as human lives and have consequently exposed the dangers of sub and inferior wiring materials”, he said and however challenged the Commission to step up the exercise in all the regions across the country.

The Deputy Minister said the rate of fire outbreaks have significantly reduced as a result of the prudent commitment of electrical wiring professionals and thus called on the Commission to organise periodic training and capacity of professionals to enable them to be abreast with the emerging trends in electrical wiring.

Mr. Krampah said the days of engaging the services of quack people to do shoddy works is over and was quick to advise that facilities and properties which are above 10 years be revisited to check the electrical structures to ensure that they are in good conditions.

For his part, the Chairman of the Energy Commission, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu said his outfit have brought safety and sanity in the electrical regime in the country adding that the Commission will continue to roll out more initiatives in the wiring space.

In a remark, the Executive Secretary of the EC, Mr. Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Nezer commended the electrical wiring professionals for the commitments exhibited in the line of duty adding that 10 years of services is worth celebrating.

Report by Ben LARYEA