Engagement party in Melbourne gets very expensive after lockdown fine

Australian police have fined 56 guests at an illegal party held during a coronavirus lockdown more than 300,000 Australian dollars (217,000 US dollars).

Each adult who attended the bash would have to pay 5,452 dollars, the Australian broadcaster 9News reported on Tuesday, citing the authorities.

Some participants had tested positive for the coronavirus after the party.

Brett Sutton of the local health authority criticized the event as “incredibly destructive.”

Security forces in Australia are currently cracking down on lockdown violations.

Several parts of the country have been battling rising numbers of new infections for weeks.

In Sydney, police had imposed fines on dozens of visitors to a church service that had been held illegally at the weekend.