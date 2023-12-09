Engine fire causes Russian plane to make emergency landing in Novoibirk

A Russian passenger plane with 176 people on board made a safe emergency landing at Novosibirsk airport on Friday morning after its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 07:00 local time (0000 GMT), according to preliminary data, when the Boeing 737 plane, operated by S7 Airline, was flying from Novosibirsk to Moscow as it experienced a technical malfunction.

“No one was injured,” an official of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office said, adding that “the passengers were accommodated in the airport building and a reserve aircraft was being prepared for the flight.”

The transport prosecutor’s office is checking the circumstances of the aviation incident, and the plane is suspended from operation pending investigation.