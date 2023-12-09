Engine fire causes Russian plane to make emergency landing in Novoibirk

By
Xinhua
-
0
plane
plane

A Russian passenger plane with 176 people on board made a safe emergency landing at Novosibirsk airport on Friday morning after its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 07:00 local time (0000 GMT), according to preliminary data, when the Boeing 737 plane, operated by S7 Airline, was flying from Novosibirsk to Moscow as it experienced a technical malfunction.

“No one was injured,” an official of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office said, adding that “the passengers were accommodated in the airport building and a reserve aircraft was being prepared for the flight.”

The transport prosecutor’s office is checking the circumstances of the aviation incident, and the plane is suspended from operation pending investigation.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here