A philanthropist Engineer Justice Hagan has on the 19th of February 2021, donated one Signpost to support the Akatsi South Municipal Fire Service.

In a brief Statement to confirm the Donations on his Facebook page yesterday, The CEO for Jan- Engineering Air Conditioning And Services Company, Engineer Justice Hagan who is also an astute philanthropist assured the People of Akatsi South Municipal of his readiness to help develop the Area.

Whilst addressing hundred of his Supporters on Facebook, Engineer Justice Hagan emphasized that, Although he is not from the Volta Region, ‘the development of the Area must be a civic responsibility to all citizens is a great agenda and a duty that all must work hard to achieve.

Retiring his speech, he reiterated his readiness to eradicate completely unemployment in the Akatsi South Municipal.

The Supporters and followers Of Mr. Justice Jagane xpressed their heartfelt gratitude to him for his immense support to the constituency and the volta At large.

He urges other Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation or financial Muscle to emulate this act.