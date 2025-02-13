Engineer Seeks to Buy Landfill in Quest for Lost Bitcoin Fortune

James Howells, a computer engineer from Newport, Wales, is determined to recover a nearly forgotten mistake that has taken on a life of its own.

Nearly a decade ago, while managing routine data backups, Howells inadvertently tossed a hard drive into a local landfill.

That hard drive contained the keys to Bitcoin—an inconsequential asset at the time—which has now skyrocketed in value to an estimated $750 million.

The engineer’s initial attempts to retrieve the drive met with repeated roadblocks. Legal applications and negotiations with Newport City Council proved fruitless. The council cited environmental concerns and the overwhelming volume of waste—over 1.4 million tonnes—as reasons to deny his request for excavation.

Undeterred, Howells has shifted his approach entirely. Instead of continuing the legal battle, he now plans to purchase the entire landfill. Supported by a group of venture capital investors, his strategy involves a controlled excavation using the latest in AI-driven robotics and scanning technology. This high-tech approach aims to minimize ecological disruption while methodically combing through the vast expanse of refuse for the elusive hard drive.

Local authorities are not without their own plans. Newport City Council intends to close the landfill in the upcoming budget year and repurpose the site as a solar farm. This adds a layer of urgency to Howells’ quest, as the window for a potential recovery narrows with each passing day.

The saga of James Howells is more than a story of lost digital treasure; it’s a modern parable about the unforeseen consequences of technological oversight. While some see his efforts as a desperate bid to reclaim a fortune, others view it as a cautionary tale about the critical importance of safeguarding digital assets in an increasingly virtual world. As the debate continues and plans evolve, all eyes remain on Newport, where the intersection of cutting-edge technology and environmental concerns may soon deliver one of the most unusual treasure hunts of our time.