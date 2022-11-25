Engineering design studies on Agbozume-Kpedzakope road slated for 2023 first quarter

Engineering design studies will be carried out on the Agbozume-Kpedzakope feeder road by the end of the first quarter of 2023 to assess the appropriate intervention, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highway, has informed Parliament.

This, he said would be followed by procurement of works, which would be considered under the 2024 budget.

Mr Amoako-Attah made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament in his response to a question by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South on the status of roads in the Agbosume Area of the Ketu South Constituency – Agbozume-Kpedzakope (3.7km) and Agbosume-Kpoglu (10.5km)

The Minister said the Agbozume-Kpedzakope feeder road was 3.7km long and located in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region and noted that the Agbozume-Kpedzakope feeder road was a partially engineered road in poor condition and that there was no programme on this road.

On the 10.5km Agbozume-Kpoglu feeder road, located in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, the Minister said it was an engineered road in poor condition.

He said the road was packaged together with other roads and awarded under a contract titled “Butimen Surfacing of Agbozume-Kpoglu feeder road (10.5km), Akatsi-Korve-Ave Dakpa feeder road (28.0km), Akatsi-Xavi-Suipe feeder road (20.7km) and Akatsi-Dagbamate-Avenorpeme feeder road (11.85km)”.

He said the contract was awarded on 12th July, 2016 and commenced on 17th August, 2016 with a scheduled completion date of 17th February, 2019 which had been extended to 20th July, 2023.

Mr Amoako-Attah Attah said the contractor abandoned the site due to a delay in payment in 2018, but the employer had fulfilled all his payment obligations and an extension of the contract period was granted for the contractor to resume work but has so far failed to remobilize to site.

“Warning letters have been issued to the Contractor dated 18th July, 2022 and 10th August, 2022 on failure to commence the works,” he said

“The Department of Feeder Roads will initiate the necessary contractual procedures to terminate the contract by the end of the first quarter of 2023.”