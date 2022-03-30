England considering playing Ghana and Senegal, but wait on FIFA draw

England thrashed 3-0 victory over 10-man Cote d’Ivoire as England dominated in all aspects, as Aurier was sent off with a double yellow card in an international friendly game at the Wembley last night.

England are now 19-game unbeaten record against African opposition, as yesterday marked eleven years that England played against Ghana in a historic match.

England is weighing if they could play against Ghana and Senegal 19–27 September 2022 as preparation before the World Cup, if an African team emgers in their group as they wait for the World Cup draw this Friday. Even though the full qualification process will not be complete for a few more months.

Friday’s draw will feature 32 teams being split into four pots based on FIFA’s most recent world rankings. Hosts Qatar will be in Pot One and automatically take the A1 position and the seven best teams will complete that first pot.

Pot Two will feature the eight next best team based on the rankings which will also be repeated for Pot Three.

Pot Four will house the five lowest-ranked sides and the inter-confederation playoff winners as well as the team which emerges from UEFA Path A.

Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn in the same group with an exception for UEFA which will have at least one but no more than two teams in each Group. The same differentiation process could be required depending on the outcome of the inter-confederation ties.

The draw will start with the teams from Pot One and end with those based in Pot Four. The two inter-confederation playoff winners will not yet be known by Friday while Path A from UEFA’s playoffs cannot be completed yet due to the Russian war in Ukraine. Despite that, already qualified teams will discover their collective fate later this week in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Filed by Vince Appiah

Journalist-Uk