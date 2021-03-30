29 March 2021, United Kingdom, London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference on COVID-19 pandemic from the new Downing Street Briefing Room. Photo: Hollie Adams/PA Wire/dpa
dpa/GNA – England has further eased its coronavirus contact restrictions to allow for larger outdoor meet-ups and team sports.

As part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, which was unveiled in February, groups of up to six, or two households, can now meet together outdoors.

Minimal travel, but no holidays, are allowed and outdoor parent and child groups can meet with up to 15 parents from Monday.

Tennis and basketball courts, outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and sailing clubs can now all reopen.

Residents in England are expected to start playing football and cricket matches outside as the country experiences a wave of warm weather this week.

In Northern Ireland, six people will be able to meet outside from Thursday, while in Scotland its “stay home” message will be lifted on Friday, allowing people to leave their homes for other reasons aside from school, work, health, exercise or food shopping but they should stay near to their homes.

In Wales, the “stay home” message has already been lifted.

