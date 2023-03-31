Englebert’s Chief wins U-18 Chess tournament

Chess whiz and sensation, 10-year- old Dave Chief Quansah Acheampong of Englebert school emerged as the overall best player in the U-18 category of the quarterly Junior Open Chess tournament in March 2023.

He won all his games in a section that was studded with top players from Presec Legon.

Harry Sarkodee-Addo of Jack & Jill School clinched gold in the U-14 category, while the U-10 category saw Jedidiah N.O. Acheampong, of Englebert School, won the first position.

The event was organised by the Mentors Chess Academy at the Christ the King School and featured over 60 players in three selected age categories.

The five-round Swiss tournament was a hybrid event and drew participation from players based in Kumasi who virtually joined the competition.

The participating players came from top schools in the country including Soul Clinic International School, Ghana International School, and The Roman Ridge School, who exhibited remarkable chess skills as well as good sportsmanship.

The best girl-Mrs. Mansa Nettey Award, sponsored by Mrs. Mansa Nettey, the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank went to Khloe Kissiedu and Kathryn Tagboto in the U-10 and U-14 respectively.

Winners walked home with trophies, medals, gifts, and books from Blue Knights Bookshop.

Below is full medalist table:

MENTORS CHESS JUNIOR RAPID – MARCH WINNERS

CATEGORY POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL

Under 10 1st Jedidiah Acheampong Englebert School

2nd Khloe Kissiedu Home School

3rd Philip Tagboto Mary Mother of Good Counsel School

4th

5th

Adam Mahdi

Abeku Arthur

Little Treasures Montessori School

Beacon Intl Sch

CATEGORY AWARD PLAYER SCHOOL

Under 14 1st Harry Sarkodee-Addo Jack & Jill

2nd Steven Kwei Start Rite School

3rd Barnabas Teye Mensah Presec, Legon

4th Kathryn Tagboto

5th

David Nhyira Quansah

InternationalCommunity Schoo

CATEGORY

AWARD

PLAYER

SCHOOL

Under 18 1st Dave C. Quansah Acheampong Englebert Sch

2nd Emmanuel Nii Amon Kotey Presec, Legon

3rd Edem Jerry Ayi Presec, Legon

4th

5th

Bernard Otoo Biney

Jonas Nii Kojo Malm Presec, Legon

Presec, Legon