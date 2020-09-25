Following are the English League Cup results on Thursday:
Third Round
Bristol City 0 Aston Villa 3
Lincoln 2 Liverpool 7
Manchester City 2 Bournemouth 1
Played on Wednesday
Preston 0 Brighton 2
Chelsea 6 Barnsley 0
Fleetwood 2 Everton 5
Fulham 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0
Leicester 0 Arsenal 2
Millwall 0 Burnley 2
Morecambe 0 Newcastle 7
Stoke 1 Gillingham 0
Played on Tuesday
Luton 0 Manchester United 3
Newport 3 Watford 1
West Brom 2 Brentford 2 – Brentford won 5-4 on penalties
West Ham 5 Hull 1
Postponed (due to coronavirus outbreak)
Leyton Orient v Tottenham
