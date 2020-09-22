Following are the English Premier League results on Monday:

Aston Villa 1 (Konsa 63) Sheffield United 0

Wolves 1 (Jimenez 78) Manchester City 3 (De Bruyne 20-pen, Foden 32, Jesus 90)

Played on Sunday

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2 (Mane 50, 54)

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 (Maupay 4-pen, 7, Connolly 83)

Southampton 2 (Ings 32, 90-pen) Tottenham 5 (Son 45+3, 47, 64, 73, Kane 82)

Leicester 4 (Barnes 20, Pieters 50-og, Justin 61, Praet 79) Burnley 2 (Wood 10, Dunne 73)

Played on Saturday

Everton 5 (Calvert-Lewin 31, 62, 66, James 45, Keane 54) West Brom 2 (Diangana 10, Pereira 47)

Leeds 4 (Costa 5, 57, Klich 41-pen, Bamford 50) Fulham 3 (Mitrovic 35-pen, 67, Decordova-Reid 62)

Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80) Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7, Zaha 74-pen, 85)

Arsenal 2 (Lacazette 25, Nketiah 85) West Ham 1 (Antonio 45)

