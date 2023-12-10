Following are the English Premier League standings after Saturday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Liverpool 16 11 4 1 36 15 37

2. Arsenal 16 11 3 2 33 15 36

3. Aston Villa 16 11 2 3 35 20 35

4. Man City 15 9 3 3 36 17 30

5. Tottenham 15 8 3 4 29 22 27

6. Man Utd 16 9 0 7 18 21 27

7. Newcastle 15 8 2 5 32 17 26

8. Brighton 16 7 5 4 33 28 26

9. West Ham 15 7 3 5 26 25 24

10. Chelsea 15 5 4 6 26 24 19

11. Brentford 16 5 4 7 23 22 19

12. Wolves 16 5 4 7 21 26 19

13. Bournemouth 16 5 4 7 21 30 19

14. Fulham 15 5 3 7 21 26 18

15. Crystal Palace 16 4 4 8 15 23 16

16. Nottm Forest 16 3 5 8 17 28 14

17. Everton 15 6 2 7 18 20 10

18. Luton 15 2 3 10 16 30 9

19. Burnley 16 2 2 12 16 34 8

20. Sheff Utd 16 2 2 12 12 41 8

Note: Everton deducted 10 points following breach of the Premier League financial rules.