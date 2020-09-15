Following are the English Premier League standings after Monday’s matches (tabulated under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Leicester 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Newcastle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Wolverhampton 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Tottenham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Brighton 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Sheffield United 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Fulham 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
West Brom 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505