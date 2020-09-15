Following are the English Premier League standings after Monday’s matches (tabulated under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Arsenal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Leicester 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Newcastle 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Wolverhampton 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3

Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Everton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Leeds 1 0 0 1 3 4 0

Southampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Tottenham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Brighton 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Sheffield United 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Fulham 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

West Brom 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

