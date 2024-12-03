ENGR. George Wireko-Brobby Distributes Motorbikes To Support NPP Constituencies In Greater Accra

Engr. George Wireko-Brobby has extended his unwavering support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Greater Accra Region with a significant donation aimed at enhancing campaign operations.

The donation, which took place at the NPP Regional Office, was intended to assist the selected constituencies in their campaign efforts as the elections draw closer, ensuring they have the necessary resources to engage voters effectively.

The beneficiaries of the donation were the Ayawaso North, Tema Wset, Shai Osu Doku, Ningo Prampram, and Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom constituencies. Each constituency received a motorbike and financial support to bolster their campaign efforts.

The motorbikes and cash donations are expected to significantly enhance the ability of the party’s grassroots operatives in these constituencies to engage with voters and coordinate campaign activities.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the NPP’s operational capacity as the party gears up for the upcoming elections.

Engr. Wireko-Brobby’s Commitment to NPP’s Success.

Speaking at the event, Engr. Wireko-Brobby reiterated his commitment to the NPP’s vision and the party’s overarching goal of breaking the eight in the upcoming elections.

He highlighted the critical role of logistics and mobility in the success of campaign operations and encouraged party members to remain resolute and united in their efforts.

“This donation underscores our dedication to ensuring that the NPP succeeds at all levels. With these motorbikes and financial support, our constituencies and foot soldiers will be better equipped to engage with voters effectively. Let us remain focused and work tirelessly toward victory,” he said.

Appreciation from Constituency Leadership

Constituency executives and representatives from the five selected constituencies were present at the ceremony. They included Chairman Kwasi Poku of Tema West, Chairman Kelly of Ayawaso North, Chairman Martey of Shai Osu Doku, Chairman Marko of Ningo Prampram and Mr. Adams, organizer of Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom.

The constituency executives expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention, noting that the motorbikes would improve mobility and enable campaign teams to reach a broader audience. The cash donations, they added, would support critical campaign activities as election day approaches.

“This support could not have come at a better time. Engr. Wireko-Brobby has shown incredible dedication to the NPP, and we are deeply thankful. These resources will undoubtedly enhance our ability to mobilize and communicate effectively with voters,” said Chairman Kwasi Poku, the Constituency Chairman for Tema West.

Engr. George Wireko-Brobby’s consistent support reflects his deep commitment to the growth and success of the NPP. His contributions have inspired party members and strengthened the foundation for a united and effective campaign across the country.

As election day draws near, the NPP is poised to capitalize on these efforts, ensuring that both parliamentary and presidential candidates achieve a resounding victory.

Together, we remain committed to victory and a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

IT IS POSSIBLE!!!