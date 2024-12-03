Engr. George Wireko-Brobby Donates Equipment And Financial Support To Sefwi Wiawso NPP

Engr. George Wireko-Brobby, has provided substantial support to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency. His contributions include 35 industrial sewing machines, 50 hair dryers, and financial assistance to empower constituents and strengthen party activities.

These items were presented on his behalf by Mr. Daniel Kumah. Speaking at the event, Mr. Kumah highlighted that this initiative is part of a broader support program started in 2020, aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots activities and empowering constituents.

He further emphasized Engr. Wireko-Brobby’s unwavering commitment to supporting the NPP parliamentary candidates in the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency and the entire Western North Region to secure and maintain political victories.

Candidate’s Appreciation and Commitment

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Sefwi Wiawso, Hon. Festus Bumakama Agyapong, expressed profound gratitude to Engr. Wireko-Brobby for his consistent support. He assured the gathering that the donated items would be distributed appropriately to benefit the constituency.

Hon. Agyapong further pledged to work tirelessly to retain the Sefwi Wiawso seat for the NPP in the upcoming elections, underscoring his dedication to advancing the party’s agenda.

Party Leadership’s Gratitude

Receiving the items on behalf of the constituency, Mr. Addae Bediako, the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency Chairman, also lauded Engr. Wireko-Brobby for his generosity. He assured the gathering that the leadership would remain resolute in their efforts to ensure electoral victory for the party in the region.

Notable Attendees

The event was graced by key party officials, including:

Hon. Louis Owusu Agyapong, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sefwi Wiawso

Mr. Atta Marfo, Constituency Secretary

Mr. Koenders Baidoo, Constituency Communications Director

Maame Ernestina Ofori, NPP Women’s Organizer

Engr. George Wireko-Brobby’s support continues to strengthen the NPP’s presence in the Western North Region, fostering goodwill and empowering party structures to achieve their goals.