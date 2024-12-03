Engr. George Wireko-Brobby Rallies Support For Dr Bawumia In North East Region

Engr. George Wireko-Brobby has rallied final support for His Excellency the Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the North East Region.

Over the weekend, he provided financial assistance and motorcycles to the Walewale and Nalerigu-Gambaga constituencies to boost their final campaign operations and secure victory for Dr. Bawumia and the party’s parliamentary candidates in these areas.

As part of the support package, Engr. Wireko-Brobby donated cash and four motorcycles to Dr. Abdul-Kabiru Mahama, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Walewale Constituency, and Alhaji Mohammed Nurudeen, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency.

In his remarks, Engr. Wireko-Brobby urged all party members to remain relentless in their efforts as the election day draws closer. He commended Dr. Bawumia for his visionary leadership and emphasized his confidence in the bold solutions the NPP Presidential Candidate offers for Ghana’s future.

Strengthening Campaign Effort

The donations form part of Engr. Wireko-Brobby’s ongoing efforts to enhance the operational efficiency of the party and provide critical support to its parliamentary candidates, particularly in the northern regions.

Appreciation from Party Leadership

Leaders and members of the NPP in the Walewale and Nalerigu-Gambaga constituencies expressed profound gratitude for the timely support. They noted that the donations would significantly enhance campaign logistics and mobility, helping to increase both parliamentary and presidential votes in the region.

The support is expected to improve local party activities, outreach, and coordination efforts, giving the NPP a stronger base in these constituencies as election day approaches.

Commitment to the NPP’s Growth

Engr. George Wireko-Brobby’s consistent contributions to various constituencies underscore his unwavering commitment to the party’s development and the empowerment of its members. His efforts continue to inspire grassroots activities, fostering unity and progress within the NPP.