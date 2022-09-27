Enhancing Migrant Integration Services in Portugal

The European Commission, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), is launching a joint project, funded by the European Union via the Technical Support Instrument (TSI), to provide support to the High Commission for Migration in Portugal (ACM) in efforts to improve the integration of migrants and refugees in the country, including persons displaced from Ukraine.

The project is being launched on 28 September at the high-level conference “Integration and Inclusion of Migrants in Portugal: a collaborative approach”, which will see the participation of the Minister in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister and for Parliamentary Affairs, Ana Catarina Mendes, the Director-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM), Mario Nava, the Representative of the European Commission in Portugal, Sofia Moreira de Sousa, IOM Regional Director, Ola Henrikson, and the Portuguese High Commissioner for Migrations (ACM), Sónia Pereira, among others.

“Thanks to the support to be provided under the Technical Support Instrument, Portugal will further build its capacity to integrate migrants and refugees, enabling their socio-economic integration across the country,” said Mario Nava, Director General of DG REFORM.

“Successful integration involves the participation of both migrants and host communities in a mutual commitment to inclusion and social cohesion. Portugal has long been a champion of migrant integration and IOM is pleased to continue this partnership,” said António Vitorino, IOM Director General.

“As a country where human dignity is paramount, Portugal has the added responsibility of continuously intensifying and improving its policies for migrant integration, a task to which all stakeholders must be called upon, as everyone stands to gain with full and successful integration processes,” said Ana Catarina Mendes, Minister in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister and for Parliamentary Affairs.

Results to be achieved

By improving existing structures and the capacity of personnel, the High Commission for Migration will be able to provide robust and effective responses to the evolving integration needs of migrants and refugees throughout the country, particularly with regard to housing, education, employment and health. ACM will also be able to enhance swift access to rights and State services, including legal counselling, which aim to help migrants and refugees achieve better socio-economic integration and labour market participation.

Support to be delivered

The project, “Portugal: Enhancing Migrant Integration Services”, will support the Portuguese High Commission for Migration to Develop more effective information sharing, coordination and referral mechanisms between migrant integration services, other entities and organizations supporting migrants in the integration process;

Enhance ACM emergency team response and field support across the country for emergency situations involving migrants;

Assess and improve the newly established digital platforms that will help migrants and refugees use multiple channels to access State services, such as social security, healthcare and finances;

Review and design ACM’s training plan on intercultural mediation to ensure its staff are well prepared to meet the needs of migrants.