Enjoy cool features with the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

Snap whatever and whenever with the 50MP Ultra Vision Camera and vlog like a pro with the 32MP 4K selfie video with Continuous front/rear recording

We all go through a lot before we post stuff on our social media channels. First, we need to find a subject matter that is worth sharing, and then we need to take a good photo or video, capturing what is interesting about it.

Then there is also post-editing. Sometimes we may want to rejig the composition to make sure everything is immaculate before the post goes live, while on other occasions we need to edit together a couple shots into a video. Not to mention the mini tweaks we need to apply to make it a perfectly fine shot.

All that sounds like a chore, but capturing instantly sharable moments is easier than ever with the latest HUAWEI nova 9 – the Trendy Flagship & Camera King.

Take great photos in more scenarios with the 50MP Ultra Vision Camera

HUAWEI nova 9 lives up to the brand’s reputation for beautiful photograph quality. The smartphone comes equipped with a new 50MP Ultra Vision AI Quad Camera system that includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor – the largest yet on a HUAWEI nova Series smartphone.

With this large sensor, you can capture high-resolution images, not only that, even when you magnify and crop photos you can still clearly see the smallest details. The camera setup also includes an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera for taking expansive landscape shots and group photos, in addition to a 2MP Depth Camera which adds Bokeh effects to your photos and a Macro Camera for taking pictures from as close as 4cm.

In addition, another key feature is Huawei’s RYYB colour filter array (CFA), which are exclusive to Huawei flagship smartphones, the large sensor can capture 40% more light intake than other smartphone cameras that use a RGGB CFA sensor. The extra light allows the HUAWEI nova 9 to produce much brighter images while capturing in low-light situations, further improving the versatility of the camera. Be it sunsets, sunrises or lowly lit restaurants.



Show the world how beautiful you are

No social sharing experience is complete without good selfies? The 32MP front-facing high-resolution camera on the HUAWEI nova 9 is fitted with a large 1/2.8-inch sensor with high resolving power and light sensing capabilities.

Both the front and rear cameras on HUAWEI nova 9 allows you to capture high-definition quality photos and videos. With Huawei’s revolutionary, flagship-grade XD Fusion Engine technology, every photo and video taken on HUAWEI nova 9 retains its exquisite detail.

The HUAWEI nova 9 also offers beauty effects for selfies, to make skin tones and textures more authentic and natural against complex light sources and backgrounds. Additionally, Huawei’s Super Night Selfie algorithms use AI (Artificial Intelligence) to increase the brightness of dark spots and reduce digital noise in photos. These features mean that all your selfies taken on HUAWEI nova 9 will be ready to post online from the moment you hit the shutter.



Next level vlogging at the tips of your hands

With Continuous Front/Rear Recording – an all-new feature introduced on the HUAWEI nova 9, you can capture either side in one video with no post-editing required, and with Dual-View Video, you can even show both perspectives at once, as simple as that!

Moreover, with the Petal Clip app, you can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting your vlogs or other videos to social media in no time. Complicated editing processes have been streamlined thanks to Video Search and One-Click Video Creation.

In addition, just in case you take a photo, which you like and want to share it with the world or your friends, and family, you can easily download your favourite social media application. Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 offers a smart and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.

The newest stylish iteration to the popular HUAWEI nova Series does not only come with a staggering 50MP Ultra Vision Camera with innovative front camera features.

It also boats a stunning design highlighted by a unique Colour No. 9, a 6.57-inch curved 120Hz display, blazing-fast 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and a host of Super Device and EMUI 12 cool features, which make the Trendy Flagship & Camera King the hottest tech gadget to get right now.