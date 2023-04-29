Meta Platforms-owned chat app WhatsApp is rolling out an update that will allow users to link multiple phones to one account.

In a blog post on Wednesday, WhatsApp said it’s a feature “highly requested” by its users. “Today, we’re improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones,” it said.

Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that users’ personal information is end-to-end encrypted. If the user’s primary device is inactive for a long period – it didn’t specify how long – it automatically logs them out of all companion devices, too.

The update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks

WABetaInfo, a specialist news website that tracks developments in WhatsApp, reported on Wednesdaythat the new feature will allow users to link another phone as one of up to four additional devices – the same way users can currently connect the desktop version of WhatsApp for Windows PCs and Macs.

The feature is limited to WhatsApp for Android. Users set up WhatsApp on a secondary phone by scanning a QR code, in the same way they do now to connect on desktop.

Soon, though, a QR code won’t be needed. An update to WhatsApp, rolling out in the next few weeks, will allow users to enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which they can use on their phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code.

Some features may still not be available, such as the ability to manage broadcast lists and post a status update from the linked device, WABetaInfo reported.