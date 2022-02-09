Enjoy Special Deals In The Tecno Valentine Promo

TECNO Ghana is ushering customers into the love season with special deals on selected smartphone models in the TECNO )D) Fever promo, which starts on 7th February and ends on 20th February 2022. Love is sweet but with the TECNO )D) Fever promo love can be sweeter.

With lots of amazing gifts and chocolates up for grabs, revive your love this valentine by taking advantage of this limited promo. TECNO devices included in the promo are the extraOrdianry PHANTOM X, Steady CAMON18, power-packed POVA 5G, and the youthful TECNO SPARK 8C.

Customers also stand the chance to celebrate this valentine with an all expense paid dinner for two, TECNO phones and TECNO valentine hampers in the TECNO Bhim of love valentine campaign on social media. Want to be part of the winners in this campaign? follow @TECNO Mobile Ghana across social media for campaign details.

Don’t miss out on this limited TECNO )D) fever promo! Visit the nearest accredited TECNO shop here https://www.tecno-mobile.com/gh/stores/#/ to make a purchase.

TECNO, Stop at Nothing!