Enko Education Celebrates Remarkable University Admission Results

Fast-growing network of African International Schools Enko Education Celebrates Outstanding Achievements of the cohort of May 2023: 200 Enko high school graduates achieved a 94% University Acceptance Rate and USD 6.5 Million in Scholarship Funds Raised.

Enko graduates on their way to great universities across the world

Enko Education’s May 2023 cohort has achieved remarkable success, with 94% of students securing admissions to esteemed universities spanning 13 countries worldwide. Among these countries are prominent destinations such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, and Senegal.

This accomplishment underscores Enko Education’s academic excellence and commitment to unlocking learners’ potential across Africa. Notable institutions welcoming the May 2023 cohort include the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, UC Berkeley, and University of Toronto, among others.

“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our May 2023 alumni cohort,” said Ketevan Maghlakelidze, Enko Education Group’s University Admissions Manager. “Their success is a reflection of their hard work, the dedication of our educators, and the supportive learning environment we provide.

We remain committed to empowering our students to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Record-Breaking Scholarship Fundraising

Enko Education’s class of 2023 received unprecedented scholarship offers, raising an impressive total of more than USD 6,5 million. 30% of students secured scholarships. Among the scholarship recipients is Jiotsa Malaïka Bryle, a brilliant student at Enko Bonanjo, Cameroon, who secured admissions to prestigious institutions including Columbia University and the Wharton School of Business, amassing over USD 900,000 in scholarships, setting a new record for the group.

As an incoming student at the Wharton School of Business, Jiotsa reflects on her Enko experience: “I joined Enko Bonanjo in September 2016. Throughout this journey, I truly discovered that resilience, hard work, dedication, and most of all passion, are essential to founding the building blocks of one’s success. I am forever grateful to Enko Education for the opportunities it created for me.”

A unique university admission programme: Knowledge for College

“Enko Education’s mission has always been to increase access to the world’s best universities and to successful careers through high quality international education.” shares Eric Pignot, Enko Education Founder and CEO. “At the core of this effort lies Enko Education’s distinctive university admission programme, Knowledge for College.”

Over a three-year period, students attend regular sessions where they learn about the international university opportunities, explore their interests and goals, start building an appealing profile, learn about future jobs and various career choices based on the major they want to study and meet face-to-face or online with university representatives from all over the world.

Enko Education congratulates the Class of 2023 for their university admission triumphs and fundraising feats, reaffirming the core mission to increase access to leading universities and successful careers through high-quality international education.