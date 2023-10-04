Enko Education has trained its first cohort of 119 African teachers

Enko Education, a network of African international schools present in 9 African countries, has announced the training of 119 teachers in 5 countries in West and Central Africa via JUMP, an innovative training programme. The goal: to tackle the shortage of qualified teachers in Africa and provide African learners with an education that meets international standards.

The need for more qualified teachers in sub-Saharan Africa: an important opportunity for growth and development

Africa is home to the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population. This demographic growth requires competent teachers to ensure high-quality education, enabling young people to play a positive role in Africa and the rest of the world. “To meet this challenge, it is imperative to put in place effective education policies that focus on initial and in-service teacher training,” explains Eric Pignot, Founder and CEO of Enko Education. ” This is why we have launched the JUMP programme, an intensive training course for teachers based on the principles of progressive education.” This educational approach favours independent learning, collaboration and research in the classroom. This prepares students to successfully meet real-world challenges and play a positive role in their communities.

A pioneering teacher professional development programme in Africa

The JUMP programme offers African teachers a unique opportunity to familiarise themselves with progressive teaching methods and to develop their skills, providing an innovative alternative to the continent’s existing training institutes. Rémi Goarin, one of the programme’s developers, explains: “JUMP adapts to the continent’s national and international curricula, promoting student autonomy and academic success according to international standards”.

The programme first focuses on bringing teachers up to Enko Education’s standards of excellence. They are then trained in the fundamentals of progressive education, assimilate high-level knowledge and skills, and acquire tools for better classroom planning. Enko Education firmly believes that tomorrow’s influential leaders will be fostered through learner-centred teaching. This conviction has already borne fruit. Alumni of Enko schools have been accepted into prestigious universities such as Yale University (USA), Sciences Po (France), and the University of Toronto (Canada), and the university admission rate for the May 2023 cohort is 94%.

A first edition crowned with success: 119 teachers already trained

JUMP is the first part of Enko Education’s professional development programme aimed at teachers. 119 teachers have already been trained over the summer. Demba Diop, Director of the Enko Dakar school, testifies to the immediate impact of the programme on the teachers at his school: “Our teachers are already applying the methodologies acquired during the training to ensure quality teaching”. Enko Education is thus embarking on a new era of education in Africa, where teachers are better prepared than ever to train the leaders of tomorrow.