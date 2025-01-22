Enko Education Secures US$24 Million Investment to Expand Across Africa

Enko Education, a leading group of African International Schools, has successfully closed a $24 million equity investment from Africa Capitalworks (ACW) and returning investor Adiwale Fund I (Adiwale).

This funding will support Enko’s large-scale acquisition strategy and its goal of tripling its student body to 20,000 by 2029.

Founded in 2014, Enko Education operates 16 schools across 10 sub-Saharan African countries, providing high-quality primary and secondary education with a focus on preparing students for university admission. The group’s innovative model, the African International School of Choice, aims to address the significant educational gap in Africa, where only 9% of students move on to tertiary education, compared to the global average of 40%.

Enko Education has already helped 1,700 graduates gain admission to prestigious universities worldwide, including Yale, Sciences Po, and the University of Toronto. The group plans to accelerate its growth through acquisitions, integrating schools that align with its vision of high academic standards and international opportunities. Recent acquisitions include École Bilingue Avenir in Senegal and Cours Lumière in Togo.

Eric Pignot, co-founder and CEO of Enko Education, expressed excitement about the investment, stating that it would help expand the company’s network and continue providing quality education to more students across the continent. With the new funding, the company aims to establish a larger presence in both existing and new markets, contributing to the development of Africa’s education ecosystem.

Grégoire Fredet, Partner at ACW, and Jean-Marc Savi de Tové, Managing Partner at Adiwale, emphasized their support for Enko’s mission to create a large network of international schools in Africa, combining economic performance with significant social impact.