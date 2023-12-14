Ennovate Innovation Hub launches a digital App to detect disabilities in children

Chance for Childhood (CfC) and Entain’s Ennovate Innovation Hub have launched a digital App dubbed, “Disability Detect” to detect early disabilities in children.

The App, a pioneering digital solution designed to identify developmental delays and disabilities in children aged three to eight years is currently being piloted in the country.

Disability Detect is an easily accessible mobile app that equips teachers and parents with the necessary tools to screen pre-school aged children for developmental delays and disabilities.

An official statement issued and signed by Louise Baker, the Head of Marketing and Communications, CfC after the virtual launch of the App, said the launch was a significant step towards promoting early childhood education and development in Ghana.

It said the application was designed to work even in low technology environments, ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, could reach their full potential.

“This toolkit is a game-changer for early childhood education in Ghana,” said Anna-mai Andrews, CEO, Chance for Childhood.

“By equipping teachers and parents with the knowledge and tools to identify developmental delays and disabilities early, we can ensure that every child is given the support they need to thrive.”

The launch of the toolkit comes in response to the identified gap in Ghana’s Inclusive Education Policy, it said.

Despite the policy’s aim to support the education of all children with special educational needs, many children with disabilities remain ‘invisible’ in data and are often overlooked during the design of social and education programs, the statement added.

The Disability Detect app aims to address this by making early detection and intervention possible.

The CfC has trained 40 teachers on the Disability Detect App to pilot it in 20 governmental pre-primary schools to identify children with developmental delays and disabilities early in their lifetime, so that effective interventions and support can be provided.

It is also expected to enhance individual and organizational capacity in the identification of children with developmental delays and disabilities by improving training, knowledge, and skills.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chance for Childhood on this important initiative,” said Sophie Platts, Group Head of Sustainability, Entain.

“Technology has the power to drive social change, and we believe the Disability Detect app will make a significant impact on the lives of many children in Ghana.”

This transformative technology heralds a radical innovative approach to supporting the complex challenges faced by millions of children who are being excluded from education and are unable to reach their potential.

Through this partnership, Entain and CfC are helping to create a deep and long-lasting legacy of positive impact for the most marginalised children.

Chance for Childhood and Entain’s Ennovate Innovation Hub invite parents, teachers, and the wider community to learn more about the Disability Detect App and join them in their mission to ensure that every child, regardless of their abilities, is given the chance to learn, play, and reach their full potential.

Ms Helena Mensah, Director of SpED Unit, Ghana Education Service, noted the importance of the App could not be overemphasized as the major challenge that many educators and parents face were the difficulty in identifying disabilities in children because they do not have adequate capacity and easily accessible screening tools to detect disabilities.

“This App addresses this challenge by providing easily accessible tool that teachers and parents to ensure that disabilities in children are detected early for the right intervention to be provided.”

She said aside that, it would also help fill data gaps on disability as it provides reliable and easily accessible data and commended CfCh and Entain for producing a groundbreaking solution.

The statement, therefore, encouraged the public to visit www.chanceforchildhood.org or contact [email protected] for more information about the Disability Detect App,

“At Chance for Childhood, we believe that no child should have to fight for a safe, happy childhood. We exist to ensure that every child in Africa can thrive from their early years through to adulthood.

“We do not work alone, together with partners, supporters, children, and their communities, we protect, educate, and create lasting change for every child threatened by violence, neglect, and conflict.

The CfC also specialised in ensuring access to inclusive education and safe spaces so that children in Africa can play, grow, learn, and thrive, the statement added