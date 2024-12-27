Eno Barony Reflects on School Days with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy at MEDASS

Eno Barony, one of Africa’s top female rappers, recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling her high school days at Methodist Day Secondary School (MEDASS) in Tema, where she shared the halls with two of Ghana’s most successful musicians—Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

In an engaging chat with podcaster and entertainment expert MC Portfolio, Eno shared insights into their school days and the early signs of their musical prowess. “Sarkodie was already popular back then,” she revealed. “But funny enough, I initially mistook him for another artist who was very outspoken on campus. We didn’t interact much, but you could tell he had something special.”

Eno reflected on how Sarkodie’s charisma and determination stood out even in school. His ability to balance academics with his growing passion for music foreshadowed the global acclaim he would later achieve. Eno noted that Sarkodie’s focused approach was a clear indication that he was destined for greatness, even in those early years.

She also shared fond memories of Stonebwoy, who was already using his stage name during their school days. “Stonebwoy had already started using his stage name back then,” she remembered. “He would perform at our school events, and his talent was undeniable. You could see he was destined for greatness.”

For Eno, reflecting on their shared beginnings at MEDASS serves as a reminder of how important it is to nurture talent from a young age. While their paths diverged after high school, the trio’s rise to fame is a testament to the power of passion and persistence in transforming youthful dreams into remarkable realities.

The revelation of this shared history has sparked renewed interest among fans, many of whom are fascinated by the idea that three of Ghana’s brightest musical stars once walked the same school corridors. It also highlights the importance of early talent recognition and the impact of supportive environments in helping artists achieve their potential.