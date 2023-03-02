Enoch Morrison’s strike takes Kotoko to second spot in betPawa Premier League

A 21st minute strike by Enoch Morrison was all Asante Kotoko needed to secure all three points in their match day 19 encounter with Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.

The Porcupines Warriors badly needed the points to keep their title defence aspirations alive after dropping points on the road in their last two matches.

They had to play above themselves to defeat a stubborn Bechem side who prior to the match occupied the second spot with 30 points.

The win means Asante Kotoko are five points behind league leaders, Aduana Stars who were held to goalless draw at home by King Faisal.

Asante Kotoko dominated the early exchanges, making two quick incursions into the vital area of Bechem United but captain Kofi Agbesima and his charges at the rear dealt with the threats.

The Hunters however warmed themselves into the game after sustaining the pressure for the first five minutes and showed glimpses of their quality upfront.

They came close to finding the opener on the 20th minute, but Clinton Duodu fluffed a glorious opportunity with only goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim to beat

Kotoko would however punish the visitors for not taking their chance a minute later when Enoch Morrison hit the back of the net with a left-footed shot.

It was a swift build up from the midfield after Bechem lost possession as Steve Mukwala and Richmond Lamptey combined to release Morrison who dummied his marker before unleashing a powerful strike beyond the goalkeeper.

The goal appeared to have woken up the Hunters as they immediately took the game to the Porcupine Warriors in search of the equaliser.

Their efforts could not yield any positive results for the rest of the first half as Kotoko went into the break with their slender lead.

The second half resumed on a faster pace as both sides pushed for the next goal which was obviously crucial to the final outcome of the match.

The brightest opportunity after 30 minutes of the second half fell to George Mfegue whose volley from inside the box missed the cross bar by inches.

The last 15 minutes saw Bechem United stepping up their game in their quest to salvage a point but the Porcupines stood their ground to protect the only goal of the match.