Enrol young fishermen in school-Richster Amarfio

Mr Richster Nii Armarh Amarfio, Secretary of the Ghana Tuna Association has urged the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and other stakeholders to ensure that fishermen aged below 15-years are enrolled in school.

Mr Amarfio, who is also a Fisheries Advocate said there was the need to put such children engaged in fishing activities back to school to acquire some basic education.

He added that it would also serve as a management tool which would reduce the huge numbers of artisanal fishers in the industry that were basically chasing the fewer fishes in the country’s waters.

Mr Amarfio was speaking at the sixth edition of the Tema Ghana News Agency monthly stakeholder meeting and workers’ appreciation day seminar.

“Put the young people into classroom, teach them Arithmetics, English and Environmental studies, and let them understand the environment, after that those who want can move out and those who want fishing, understand that what they are doing can be managed.”

He said in addition to that, some form of insurance could be put in place using part of the premix fuel subsidies to create some retirement package for the elderly fishermen.

Mr Amarfio said this would provide some livelihood for them and serve as an incentive to get them to embark on voluntary retirements after turning 50 years instead of being in active fishing till their death.

He disclosed that the current issue of having over 14,000 canoes as against the needed 5,000 chasing the depleting fish stock was part of the reasons why fisher-folks were among the poor population of Ghana.

He said everyone was running into the fishing industry which was free for all as there were no alternatives for their livelihood, and therefore called for resilient and sustainable management system for the fishing and maritime industry.

On training of professionals to take up crew positions for vessels, the Fisheries Advocate said the Regional Maritime University (RMU) had stopped training such professionals leaving the country without skilled seamen and therefore vessel owners had to depend on foreigners to operate.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager on his part explained that the stakeholder engagement which comes on the last Wednesday of every month, is a progressive media caucus platform created to give the opportunity to both state and non-state stakeholders to interact with journalists and address national issues.

He said modern journalism demanded a comprehensive dynamic approach to issues that affected society, through which the media must provide a platform for proactive engagement and exchange of ideas towards shaping national developmental.

“We have progressed from docile journalistic practices, where media practitioners depend solely on projecting agenda set by others. Journalists cannot claim to be agenda setters when they are only mirroring what someone wants them to project,” he said.

Mr Ameyibor noted; “We cannot deny the fact that the old analog way of news gathering has long passed; news gathering and dissemination cannot wait for two seconds, we are in the fast lane, traditional media practitioners must catch up with the fast moving new media news train in order to remain relevant”.

Other speakers include: Mr Irwin Cofie, SIC Insurance Deputy Head of Marketing; Mrs Cunthia Kwarten Tufuor SIC Tema Area Manager; Ms Cunthia Twumasi, Deputy Area Manager; Mrs Doris Gorman, Tema Municipal Director of Information Service Department and Mr Gilbert Sam, Administrator of the Ghana Industrial Trawlers Association.