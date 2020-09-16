The Ensign College of Public Health together with its partners, Engage Now Africa and Health 2 Go on Saturday, September 5, 2020, presented an innovative handwashing station to the Asogli State Council as a symbol of their commitment to working with community stakeholders within the area to support the fight against the novel coronavirus.



The gesture was also to support this year’s Asogli Yam Festival celebration, and included hand sanitizers and some facemasks produced by beneficiaries of the adult literacy program of Engage Now Africa, a non-for-profit organization.

The handwashing device has two wash basins, an automatic detergent dispenser, and is also child friendly.

The Medical Director and also faculty member at the Ensign College, Dr Edward Kofi Sutherland, reported this initiative was part of a COVID-19 Behavioral Change project to help drive up public adherence to the safety protocols.

“We understand that behavioral change is one of the crucial elements in preventing the spread of the virus,” he said, noting that the project team is working with community stakeholders in three regions of Ghana towards this end.

Madam Cecilia Amankwah, Country Director of Engage Now Africa also gave some insight into the efforts of the adult literacy program capacity building efforts within the communities in the Volta Region,

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia, Paramount Chief of the Asogli State warmly received the team and expressed appreciation over the great interest the team has shown in helping curb the pandemic.