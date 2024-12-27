Ensign Global College Earns Presidential Charter, Now Ensign Global University

In a landmark event at the Jubilee House, President Nana Akufo-Addo conferred a Presidential Charter on Ensign Global College, elevating it to university status.

This achievement signifies a new chapter for the institution, which has been a pillar of academic excellence since its inception in 2014. The newly granted autonomy allows Ensign Global University to award its own degrees, diplomas, and certificates, bringing an end to its affiliation with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

During the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering academic excellence, innovation, and contributing to nation-building through quality education.

Professor Stephen C. Alder, President of Ensign Global College, expressed his profound gratitude to the President and underscored the significance of the Charter for the college’s future. “The granting of this Presidential Charter marks the beginning of a new era for us. We are now better positioned to extend our impact in public health and other critical sectors, solving some of the most pressing challenges facing Ghana, Africa, and the world,” he said.

Ensign Global University, which is located in Kpong in Ghana’s Eastern Region, is recognized for its specialized focus on public health education and service. With the new status, the institution is set to launch innovative health and safety programs addressing environmental degradation and human trafficking, both of which have become urgent global challenges.

In addition to its public health focus, the institution will also facilitate the Master of Business Creation program, in collaboration with the University of Utah, aimed at equipping students with entrepreneurial skills to drive socio-economic transformation.

The college, established by Dr. Lynnette and Bob Gay, has made significant strides over the last decade in training professionals and producing innovative solutions in public health. Its Master of Public Health (MPH) program is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the U.S.-based Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH).

With its new status as Ensign Global University, the institution aims to continue its mission of promoting prosperity and growth across Africa and beyond, while shaping the next generation of leaders equipped to tackle global health challenges.