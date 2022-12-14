Ensure accident-free Christmas, New Year – Drivers advised

Alhaji Omar Adam, the Chairman of Agona Swedru branch ‘7’ of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has advised drivers to ensure discipline on the road before, during and after the Christmas and the New Year festivities.

He asked them to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, their driving licenses, insurance and income tax documents were intact.

Their fire extinguishers, spare tyres and other necessary parts were in place so that they did not fall foul of the laws of their profession.

They should observe the road signs and abide by the regulations to save lives and property.

Alhaji Omar Adam gave the advice when he addressed drivers at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

He entreated them to dress neatly, show respect and be polite to passengers and cautioned them to avoid speeding and unnecessary overtaking to prevent accidents.

Alhaji Omar Adam told the driver to bear in mind that: “It is better to reach home alive and strong than to arrive home in bad condition.”

He admonished passengers to desist from putting undue pressure on drivers to speed up, saying, “It is regrettable how some passengers put incessant pressure on driver to speed so they could get to their destination on time.”

He implored passengers to board vehicles at approved lorry stations to avoid loss of luggage and paying of high fares

The Chairman commended the drivers of the Agona Swedru Branch ‘7’ for recording accident-free for the past eight years as they ply the Mankessim-Swedru, Cape Coast-Swedru, Swedru-Takoradi and Swedru-Praso routes in the region.

He said this showed how mature and well-disciplined they were and encouraged them to continue with such enviable achievement and called other branches in the region to emulate their example to protect lives and properties.