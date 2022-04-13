Ensure Agenda 111 hospital project are accessible to PWDs – Advocate

A disability advocate has called on the Government to ensure that the Agenda 111 hospital project is accessible to all Persons with Disability to facilitate their access to quality healthcare.

Mr Peter Anomah-Kordieh, the Programme Advisor, Disability Inclusion, Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, said even though Ghana enacted the Disability Act 715 in 2006, many buildings in the country and new ones coming up remained largely inaccessible.

He, therefore, urged the Government to engage the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that persons with all kinds of disability benefited from the Agenda 111 project.

Mr Anomah-Kordieh made the call at the end of a two-day disability inclusion retreat for selected members of parliament.

It was organised by the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, a four-year disability programme with a specific focus on mental health, and Sight Savers Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, with support from UK-Aid and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations.

The retreat discussed the disability concept and context in Ghana, accessibility on the built environment and access to services.

It brought together selected members of parliament and civil society players in the disability sector as well as officials from the National Council of Persons with Disability.

Mr Anomah-Kordieh said most hospitals in Ghana remained largely inaccessible to persons with disability, thereby inhibiting their access to quality healthcare services.

The Government’s Agenda 111 hospital project is aimed at building a total of 111 hospitals in every district and region in Ghana so that people all over the country can have access to quality healthcare.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier announced that each of the 111 hospitals would be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed facility, with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers.