Ensure free and fair internal elections – CARE Ghana urges NDC

The Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (“CARE” GHANA), a voting rights organisation and democracy campaigners, has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that its upcoming National Executive Elections was free, fair, and transparent.

The Organisation said failure on the part of the Party to adhere to the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections could undermine its effectiveness and democracy at large.

“Elections are pivotal and crucial to the building and organisation of political parties. Flawed internal elections thus have the potential of undermining the strength of the Party and by extension democracy at large,” a statement signed by Mr David Kumi Addo, Executive Director, CARE Ghana, said.

The NDC will hold its 10th National Congress in Accra on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

More than 10,000 delegates will converge at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect officers to steer the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

The party last week elected officers to lead its Women and Youth wings as it geared up to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party in 2024.

CARE Ghana wished the NDC well in the upcoming congress and expressed hope that the Party “will come out stronger.”

“As the NDC goes to polls on Saturday 17th December 2022 to elect its national officers, Care Ghana wishes the Party well. It is our hope and expectation that the Party goes through the process peacefully and successfully and emerges stronger to enable it to continue to contribute to the growth and consolidation of democracy in Ghana,” it said.