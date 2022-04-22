Dr Peter Attafuah, Northern Regional Director of Education, has urged authorities of Senior High schools (SHS) in the Northern Region to meet with community leaders to build school-community relations.

Dr Peter Attafuah said building such relations would positively impact behaviour change and improve the attitude of community members to change and stop littering school compounds.

He was speaking at the launch of the second inter-SHS Open Defecation Free (ODF) League Table in Tamale.

The event, organised by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and partners, brought together SHS students, teachers, and Directors of education across the region.

It provided the platform to discuss issues of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and challenges faced by schools in their efforts to maintain sanitation and hygiene.

Dr Attafuah urged heads of schools to launch educational programmes to include community members to sensitise them on health hazards on the school community when they engage in open defecation on school land

He gave assurance that the Education Directorate would continue to provide the needed help to SHS to ensure they were well equipped with information to promote WASH.