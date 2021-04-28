Mr Kwadwo Owusu Ansah, Health Director for Asene Manso Akroso District, has encouraged people to use Long Lasting Insecticide (LLI) mosquito nets to protect themselves against anopheles mosquito bite that transmits malaria to humans.

He said mosquito breeding increases during the onset of rainy seasons and that, desilting gutters, avoidance of bushy areas within towns and indiscriminate dumping of refuse should be avoided.

Mr Ansah made the call at Badukrom, Akyem Asuoso suburb, to mark this year’s World Malaria Day held on April 25.

The 15th annual World Malaria Day provided an opportunity for the global community to reflect on the progress made and what more could be done to ensure the elimination of the disease as well as achieve universal health coverage to save lives.

Mr Ansah emphasised the use of mosquito nets and debunked concerns expressed by some clients and the sections of the public that it was uncomfortable sleeping in mosquito nets due to poor ventilation.

However, he said people should always ensure that their rooms have sufficient ventilation to make sleeping in mosquito nets comfortable as it protects them against malaria disease.

Some research findings show that two decades of investments in malaria have saved 7.6 million lives and prevented 1.5 billion malaria care.

However, despite advances in technology that make malaria both preventable and treatable, over 400,000 people died from the disease in 2019, two-thirds of them were children under age five and more than 90 per cent of them in Africa.

Mr Ansah advised pregnant women and nursing mothers to be regular and punctual for anti- and post-natal attendances.