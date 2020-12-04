Mr Nicholas Tawiah, President of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, has called on Ghanaians to ensure peaceful polls in December.

He stressed the need for the electorates to desist from Politics of violence, tension, rancor and acrimony, which could undermine the peaceful conduct of the general elections.

Mr Tawiah said this at a town hall meeting organized by the NCCE for Parliamentary Candidates in the Kwesimintsim Constituency to ensure issues based electioneering in the country to promote peaceful polls.

It was attended by political party supporters, Parliamentary Candidates, chiefs, opinion leaders and a cross section of the public.

He said it was imperative for all citizens to cooperate and collaborate with the Electoral Commission to ensure peace before, during and after the polls.

Mr Tawiah reminded stakeholders of the need to collectively work towards peaceful elections and urged Ghanaians to avoid acts that were likely to disturb the peace of the country.

He appealed to politicians to focus on socio-economic development of the people and engage in issues based campaigns.

He said there was the need for all Ghanaians to help consolidate the political gains made so far by the country, which had earned commendation from other African countries and the rest of the world.

Mr Moses Kojo Baffour, Kwesimintsim Municipal Director of NCCE, noted that the nation’s quest for peace before, during and after the elections was a shared responsibility of all Ghanaians not for the security agencies alone.

He charged the various stakeholders to play their roles effectively before, during and after the December polls for peace to prevail.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidates Mr Philip Fiifi Buckman who was the only candidate present outlined his vision for the constituents if given the nod and appealed to all stakeholders to play their roles effectively to ensure that the elections were held without hitches.

He pledged that when given the nod he would collaborate with the Municipal Assembly to address the health, Agriculture, security and Education needs of the constituents.

Mr Buckman promised that the NDC would ensure that its supporters complied with all the laid down protocols towards the conduct of the elections.