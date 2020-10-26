Apostle Emmanuel Osei-Fosu, Abuakwa Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, has charged all Ghanaians to conduct themselves in a manner that would ensure peace and stability of the country after the December elections.

He said the love for peace and stability before, during, and after the elections, was the need and responsibility of every Ghanaian.

Apostle Osei-Fosu made the call at an interdenominational prayer and church service organized by the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipal Council of Churches and the District Assembly at Nkawie.

The aim was to seek God’s guidance and intervention to ensure peace in the municipality before, during, and after the December 07, general elections.

Apostle Osei-Fosu pointed out that political violence came from individual attitudes due to spiritual weakness and immaturity.

This, according to him, could be overcome through self-control, political tolerance, and discipline.

Apostle Osei-Fosu urged Ghanaians to continue to pray for the Electoral Commission, the security services, and all other key stakeholders involved in the election, to ensure that they discharged their duties as expected to ensure peace in the country.

Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, Municipal Chief Executive, thanked the churches for their continuous contributions to peace and development of the country and said seeking God’s intervention and protection was crucial at this moment.

He appealed to churches in the area to continue to partner the government to deliver some of its social intervention policies such as the One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, and others, to achieve the desired goals.

Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament for the area, asked the people to vote for the NPP to continue with the numerous policies and programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of the people in the country.