Ensuring Peaceful Elections: A Call for Justice and Fairness in Ghana

As Ghana gears up for its December elections, the air is thick with anticipation and hope. Elections are a fundamental aspect of democracy, empowering citizens to influence their nation’s trajectory.

However, they also pose challenges that could jeopardize peace and stability. In this context, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, CEO of the Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) and a fervent advocate for social justice, urges the National Peace Council of Ghana to prioritize justice and fairness to guarantee peaceful elections.

Ahenu’s appeal comes at a critical juncture. “Elections should be a celebration of democracy, not a source of division,” he asserts.

In a statement signed Mr. Raphael Ahenu, he emphasizes that a fair and just electoral process is essential to eliminate doubts and conflicts, transforming elections into a unifying experience rather than a divisive one.

The National Peace Council, which is charged with fostering peace and preventing conflict, has a pivotal role during this electoral season. Ahenu stresses the need for the Council to actively engage with all stakeholders—political parties, electoral bodies, and civil society organizations—to cultivate an atmosphere of transparency and trust.

Central to Ahenu’s concerns is the integrity of the electoral process.

“Every vote must count, and every voice must be heard,” he insists, highlighting the necessity for the Council to collaborate closely with the Electoral Commission.

This partnership is vital to ensure that the voting process remains free from manipulation and that results are reported accurately.

Ahenu also underscores the importance of addressing electoral grievances in a timely and fair manner.

“Disputes are inevitable, but how we handle them determines whether peace prevails,” he notes.

He advocates for the establishment of mechanisms by the Council to ensure swift and impartial resolution of electoral disputes, thereby preventing potential escalations.

Furthermore, Ahenu calls for a united front against misinformation and hate speech, which can exacerbate tensions.

“The media and political actors must be held accountable for their words and actions,” he argues, urging the Council to spearhead initiatives that promote responsible communication and fact-checking.

In addition to these efforts, Ahenu emphasizes the necessity of inclusive participation. “Women, youth, and marginalized groups must be encouraged and supported to participate fully in the electoral process,” he states, recognizing that their involvement is essential for a representative and harmonious society.

Ahenu’s message has struck a chord across various sectors of Ghanaian society. Religious leaders, community organizations, and concerned citizens have rallied behind his call for justice and fairness in the electoral process.

He acknowledges the National Peace Council’s commitment to ensuring peaceful elections but insists that it must ramp up its mediation, dialogue, and educational efforts to foster a peaceful electoral environment.

As Ghana approaches another pivotal moment in its democratic journey, Ahenu’s call to action serves as a poignant reminder of the essential principles that underpin true democracy.

“Justice and fairness are not just ideals; they are necessities for peace,” he asserts. “Let us work together to ensure that the December elections reflect the will of the people and uphold the dignity of our nation.”

Ahenu’s advocacy is a rallying cry for all Ghanaians to unite in the quest for a just and peaceful electoral process, ensuring that the promises of democracy are realized for every citizen.