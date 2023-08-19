Entamoty Media Moves To Mitigate Youth In Online Betting

As part of efforts to help address the growing concern of youth engagement in online betting, Entamoty Media has launched a comprehensive campaign titled: “Choose Wisely” Empowering Youth for Responsible Choices.

” The campaign aims to raise awareness about the risks associated with online betting among the youth and encourage responsible decision-making.

The prevalence of online betting among young individuals has raised concerns about its potential negative impact on their financial, mental, and emotional well-being. Recognizing the urgency of the matter, Entamoty Media is taking a proactive step to educate and empower youth to make informed choices.

The “Choose Wisely” campaign will consist of a series of engaging and informative initiatives designed to reach young audiences across various platforms.

These initiatives include workshops in schools, informative webinars with experts in the field, online interactive sessions, and a strong presence on social media platforms to foster conversations and provide valuable resources.

“We believe that educating and empowering youth is the key to combatting the negative effects of online betting,” said Barimah Amoaning Samuel, Founder of Entamoty Media.

“Our campaign seeks to equip young individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make responsible choices and prioritize their well-being.”

The campaign also aims at establishing a hub to professionally support addicts that are struggling to quit any form of online betting.

This will include mental health, psychological and financial support to addicts to help them recover completely from the act.

Entamoty Media invites collaboration from educational institutions, community organizations, influencers, and concerned individuals who share the mission of promoting responsible behavior and safeguarding the future of Ghanaian youth.