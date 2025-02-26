Enterprise Group PLC Posts Robust 2024 Financial Growth Amid Insurance and Investment Gains

Enterprise Group PLC, a leading Ghanaian conglomerate spanning insurance, pensions, and real estate, unveiled unaudited financial results for 2024 showcasing significant growth across key metrics.

The group’s total assets surged by 30% to GH¢3.94 billion, up from GH¢3.04 billion in 2023, driven by expansions in investment securities and property holdings. Consolidated profit more than doubled to GH¢504.1 million, a stark rise from GH¢193.1 million the prior year, reflecting stronger underwriting performance and strategic investment gains.

Insurance revenue emerged as a powerhouse, climbing 40% to GH¢1.7 billion, while net investment income rebounded to GH¢267 million after a dip in 2023. This rebound was fueled by a GH¢119 million fair value gain on investment properties, signaling savvy portfolio management. Earnings per share for shareholders nearly tripled to GH¢1.96, up from GH¢0.68, underscoring enhanced profitability.

Operational cash flow told a similar story of vigor, with the group generating GH¢827 million from operations—a 79% year-on-year leap. This liquidity enabled aggressive reinvestment, including GH¢547 million in new securities and GH¢40 million in equipment upgrades. Despite these outflows, cash reserves grew by 41% to GH¢604 million, positioning the firm to navigate economic uncertainties.

Not all metrics glowed. A deepening foreign currency translation reserve deficit—now GH¢35 million, up from GH¢7.9 million—hinted at exchange rate volatility’s bite, particularly affecting overseas operations. Meanwhile, dividends to non-controlling interests jumped to GH¢23.1 million, reflecting shared success with minority stakeholders. Shareholders, too, saw larger payouts, with dividends rising 30% to GH¢16.6 million.

CEO Daniel Larbi-Tieku attributed the results to “disciplined execution of our diversification strategy,” emphasizing growth in insurance and real estate. Yet challenges linger: rising operating expenses, up 15% to GH¢284.8 million, and a GH¢90.9 million insurance finance cost spotlight the balancing act required in a high-interest environment.

As Enterprise Group eyes further expansion, its 2024 performance paints a picture of a firm leveraging core strengths while grappling with macroeconomic headwinds. The numbers suggest resilience, but the road ahead demands vigilance as currency fluctuations and regulatory shifts loom.

Figures in thousands of Ghana cedis. Unaudited results subject to final adjustments.