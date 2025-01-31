Enterprise Group Secures Extension to Publish Q4 2024 Financial Results

January 30, 2025 – Enterprise Group PLC, a leading holding company with interests in insurance, pensions, property, and funeral services, has announced that it has been granted an extension by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to publish its unaudited financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The new deadline for the release of the financial results is now set for February 15, 2025.

The company, which operates in Ghana, Nigeria, and The Gambia, and is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, did not provide specific reasons for the delay in its announcement. However, such extensions are not uncommon in the corporate world, often attributed to the need for additional time to ensure accuracy and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Enterprise Group PLC is the parent company of several subsidiaries across the insurance and financial services sectors. The group has a strong presence in West Africa and is known for its diversified portfolio, which includes life and general insurance, pensions management, and funeral services.

Mrs. S. A. Chinery-Hesse, Group Head of Legal and Company Secretary, confirmed the extension in a statement released on January 30, 2025. She emphasized the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory standards, assuring stakeholders that the delay is solely to ensure the integrity of the financial reporting process.

The announcement comes as the company continues to expand its operations across the region, with recent ventures in Nigeria and The Gambia. Enterprise Group PLC has been a key player in Ghana’s financial services industry, with a reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions.

As the new deadline approaches, investors and industry analysts will be closely watching for the release of the unaudited financial statements, which will provide insights into the company’s performance during the final quarter of 2024. The results are expected to shed light on the group’s financial health and its ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving West African market.

Enterprise Group PLC remains a pivotal force in Ghana’s financial services sector, and this extension, while procedural, underscores the complexities of financial reporting in a dynamic economic environment. The company’s commitment to accuracy and compliance is a reassuring signal to its investors and partners as it continues to grow its footprint across West Africa.