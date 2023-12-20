Enterprise Insurance promises to embrace change to serve customers

Enterprise Insurance Limited has launched its centenary anniversary celebration with the commitment to remain relevant and innovative in meeting the growing and diverse insurance needs of consumers.

Speaking at the launch, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Insurance PLC, Daniel Larbi Tieku, said the company would continue to adapt and embrace change to serve the customers.

“As we launch this celebration into the Media and among our external audience’s arena, we do not just reflect on our past achievements, but we cast our vision toward the future. Our aspiration is not merely to remain relevant; it is to continue leading… and being the insurer and financial services provider of choice for the next hundred years and beyond,” he said.

He said the company remained committed to digitalization, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions, adding, “We understand that our success is intrinsically linked to the trust our customers place in us, and we are committed to nurturing that trust through unparalleled service.”

Started as Royal Exchange Assurance Corporation of the United Kingdom in 1924 Enterprise Insurance Limited has gone through many evolutions to its current name.

The Centenary Celebration is on the theme “Celebrating our Legacy, Securing Your Future,”

The Managing Director of Enterprise Insurance Limited, Mrs Akosua Ansah Antwi, said Enterprise Insurance Limited currently stood not only as pioneers, but as market leaders, testament to the enduring values that had guided the company throughout the years.

“Our history is intertwined with the evolution of the Gold Coast as it transitioned to become the vibrant nation of Ghana. In 1962, after 38 years of business operations, we faced a turning point as the government introduced another player into the insurance industry. While the landscape changed, our commitment to excellence, trust, friendliness, professionalism, and reliability still remained. These values have been the bedrock of our organization, guiding us through a century of challenges and triumphs,” she stated.

Mrs Antwi said activities outlined for the centenary celebrations included media engagements, awards to honour brokers and agents, customers and staff of the company, thanksgiving service.

The Board Chairman of the Enterprise Insurance Group, Keli Gadzekpo in a speech read on his behalf by Mrs Comfort Ocran, a Board Member of the company, said the theme: “Celebrating our Legacy, Securing Your Future” was not just a reflection on the past but a commitment to the future.

“We stand at the forefront of innovation, leveraging strategic partnerships and cutting-edge solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. The journey of Enterprise Insurance has been one of resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to excellence. As we look back with pride, we also look forward with anticipation, confident in our ability to continue securing the future for generations to come,” he stated.

The Acting Commissioner of Insurance, Michael Andoh, acknowledged the pivotal role Enterprise Insurance had played in shaping the insurance landscape in Ghana, saying, “As a regulator, we value the commitment of companies like Enterprise that set high standards, foster healthy competition, and contribute to the growth and stability of the industry.”

He said over the past century, the company had not only weathered the storms of change but had emerged as a beacon of stability and excellence in the insurance sector.

“Enterprise Insurance’s legacy is not only significant for being the first insurer in the Gold Coast, but also for its enduring leadership in the non-life insurance space.”