The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Enterprise Life Insurance Company Limited, Keli Gadzekpo says aside being leaders in the insurance industry, the company can also boast of having other great strengths that contribute to building a resilient economy.

According to him, before COVID-19 the company has already digitized most of its operations and couldn’t be affected by the pandemic.

“COVID-19 met Enterprise Life well on the way to digitizing so for us it’s just almost just a continue, but a bit more of an increase space.

Remember that our company is forward thinking one and we will continue exploring using digitize transformation tools and platforms to enable you to become even better in your role as our front liners, our Life Planners” he stated.

Mr. Gadzekpo made these statements during the award ceremony to honour two hundred (200) hardworking staff of Enterprise Life Insurance across the country today at Advantage Place near Ridge Hospital in Accra.



The ultimate prize went to Insurance Planner, Stephen Amemakapor who received a brand new latest Grand I10 car and a paid tour of three developed countries.

“To use technology as an enabler of innovation just like what we are doing here today. And also to continue to show the strength of our brand and our leadership, not just on the insurance industry, but really generally across the economy,” Keli Gadzekpo disclosed.

He called on the staff across the country to dream big and give all who come in contact with them the best of services.

The Board Chairman for Enterprise Life Insurance, Fiifi Kwakye on his part stated that the achievement chalk by the company is a result of the dedication to work by the Life Planners.

“Indeed, you are different and better, congratulations to you all for the fit you have chalk for yourselves. Please note that, it is your hard that that has brought you this far and it is the same consistent hard work that would take you far,” he noted.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu