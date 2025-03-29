Enterprise Life Relaunches ‘Educare’ to Secure Children’s Education

Enterprise Life, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group, has relaunched its product, Enhanced Educare, a comprehensive insurance and investment plan designed to safeguard children’s education against life’s uncertainties.

The launch event, held in Accra, brought together key executives, stakeholders, and customers to witness the introduction of this innovative solution.

A Promise to Protect Educational Dreams

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Enterprise Life, Jacqueline Benyi, underscored the importance of education and the financial burdens that often accompany it.

“Education is one of the most powerful investments we can make. However, financial challenges and unforeseen life events can disrupt even the best-laid plans. With the Enhanced Education Solution, we are providing parents and guardians with a safety net to ensure their children’s education continues uninterrupted, no matter what happens,” she stated.

The Enterprise Life Educare policy integrates life insurance with an investment component, enabling parents or guardians to systematically save for their children’s education while ensuring financial security in the face of unexpected circumstances.

Key Features of the Enhanced Education Solution

The Enterprise Life Educare policy offers a range of benefits tailored to provide financial security and flexibility for parents investing in their children’s education.

Under the plan, policyholders make monthly contributions, allowing their funds to grow in an investment account, which can be withdrawn at the end of the policy term.

The policy also includes life insurance coverage, ensuring that in the event of death or total permanent disability, the child’s education expenses are fully covered.

Additionally, a retrenchment benefit has been introduced, allowing policyholders who lose their jobs to receive a percentage of the insured sum as financial support to sustain their child’s education.

To offer greater flexibility, customers can now opt for a minimum policy term of five years, a reduction from the previous seven-year requirement.

Furthermore, the policy allows for cash bonuses and partial withdrawals, enabling policyholders to withdraw 50% of their investment after 12 months of contributions and the full amount after five years. A separate savings account is also available for emergencies, ensuring that customers can access funds without affecting their investment plan.

CFO’s Remarks on the Launch

Mike Tyson, Group CFO of Enterprise Life, emphasized the company’s dedication to financial security and innovation.

“This product has been carefully designed and developed to transform society. Education is essential, yet funding can be a major challenge and a source of significant stress for families. That is why life solutions like this are so important in addressing these financial burdens.

At Enterprise, we recognize the dynamic environment, changing customer needs, and evolving demographics. This drives our proactive approach to offering relevant solutions that meet the everyday needs of our customers. The uniqueness of the Enterprise family is reflected in our deep commitment to our vision, mission, core values, and guiding principles, which have shaped us over the years.

We are dedicated to delivering superior products, services, and solutions that empower individuals. Our mission is to provide every customer with the advantage they need at every stage of life—from cradle to grave.

Today, we launch and celebrate one such superior solution that embodies our values. I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this achievement, especially the leadership of Enterprise, our dedicated team, our partners, and, most importantly, our loyal customers and potential clients.”

Commitment to Customer-Centric Innovation

Solace Odamtten Sowah, General Manager of Operations, emphasized Enterprise Life’s dedication to evolving with customer needs.

“Over the years, we have listened, adapted, and enhanced our products to better serve our customers. Educare is not just an insurance policy; it is a commitment to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to achieve their dreams, regardless of life’s uncertainties,” she noted.

Enterprise Life has a long-standing reputation for delivering reliable financial solutions, with past offerings such as the Family Income Solution Security Plan and Bloom Solution, aimed at securing families’ financial well-being.

Shaping the Future of Education Financing

The launch of Enterprise Life Educare reinforces the company’s mission to provide innovative, customer-focused solutions that empower families and protect their financial future.

With rising education costs and economic uncertainties, this enhanced policy offers parents and guardians a structured way to save, protect, and invest in their children’s education, ensuring peace of mind in times of financial unpredictability.

As Enterprise Life continues to lead the insurance industry with innovative solutions, the Educare plan is expected to become a game-changer in education financing, providing a secure and reliable pathway for parents to secure their children’s future.

