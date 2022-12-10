Entertainment industry needs more funding to keep it more interesting – Kira

Celebrated Ghanaian female forex trader, Sikira Lamidi, popularly known in the forex, stocks, and crypto industry as Kira has advised artistes and all entertainment industry players to consider forex trading as a viable alternative to sustaining their showbiz business.

Making this ardent call, Kira observed that, the entertainment industry needs more funding to keep it more interesting at all times and it requires a huge investment to make this agenda work.

Adding that trading forex is a surety in making one put up his showbiz agenda on a higher pedestal since it was a competitive area of focus and one could learn more on https://t.me/kira_forex to get the nitty-gritty of trading.

She addressed that, the profitability of trading forex would enable a showbiz personality to generate valuable income to fund projects in making the industry stay relevant to the individual at all times.

Kira, CEO of Kira Forex Academy told The Spectator it was prudent for all industry players to consider forex trading as a means of making the Ghanaian music and arts industry more lucrative and relevant to the international audience.

“This call on trading forex is not only a message for Ghanaian showbiz players but an admonishment to all entertainment industry players and enthusiasts across the world”, she underscored.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah