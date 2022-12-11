Entertainment Website Ghana Plug Announces An All-Out Invasion In 2023

Ghanaian urban and Entertainment Website Ghana Plug has announced they will be covering top stories and major news headlines across the globe from January 2023.

This follows their recently introduced ‘Diaspora Culture’ which is currently highlighting Ghanaian creatives in the diaspora. A year after its successful launch, the news portal has seen exponential growth in its users/followers online.

According to their senior Editor, the all-out invasion is an attempt to capture and maintain a substantial slice of users in the digital space.

“Our aim is to develop and grow a dedicated and loyal audience through an engaging brand. ‘Audience first’ has been our main priority as a result we sort to select and emphasize the vital information that is interesting, entertaining, and useful to our users.”

About Ghana Plug

Ghana Plug is an online news portal that provides Entertainment, breaking news, and trending stories in Ghana. Founded in November 2021, the news & media website is also a digital media brand that seeks to inform and connect Ghana to other parts of the World.